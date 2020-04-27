SolidariCourse: a relay race… virtual
Marline Side takes care of the management of the SolidariCourse for Québec-Lévis
April 26, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 8h04
Share
SolidariCourse: a relay race… virtual
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Share
On Sunday, runners and walkers will relay all hours, for several weeks, and will cover at least five regions. Each participant will have a point of departure and arrival home. The objective is to raise funds for food banks, in addition to set goals.
It will be necessary to wait several more months before they participate in marathons, races of shorter distances. The culprit? Even this virus, the COVID-19. For lovers of the challenges, the waiting will be long… Several initiatives see, however, on the day in order to exceed its limits while coming to the aid of those most affected by the health crisis.
The SolidariCourse will take off from Rivière-du-Loup on Sunday. Then, on 10 may, the riders from Quebec city and Lévis will take up the slack for a week before letting the torch to the people of Montreal.
The participants will appear every hour, 24 hours on 24, 7 days on 7, from region to region, throughout the province. They amass funds for food banks in their regions. In the case of the Québec-Lévis, the sub will be donated to Moisson Québec.
All runners will have to point of departure and arrival in their home, they will respect the rules of social distancing. The speed and distance of travel are left up to their discretion.
This great idea is born in the head of Yvan L’heureux, a resident involved in Rivière-du-Loup. He then contacted all his friends from other cities to join him. For Québec-Lévis, Marline Side jumped in to the project.
“In our feeling of helplessness in the collective, there are beautiful ideas that emerge. We wanted to help make a difference and turn the situation into a positive, to the extent possible,” says the runner of Lévis.
It is a challenge that is accessible for all, an hour of running or walking. For the motivated who want to increase the degree of difficulty, we leave them the time slots in the night. “An hour of the race at 1am in the morning, it is a good challenge!”, note Marline Side.
Participants register on Facebook, on the page of the SolidariCourse. Once the schedule is decided, the organizers will contact for to remember the instructions and make them follow a number by e-mail. They will be able to wear it during their turn.
“We are going to try to fill a small empty competitive that people can feel, a challenge, to participate in something. While picking up donations. It is an event very inspiring socially, even if nobody gathers. For a group of friends, it becomes more pleasant to book time slots that follow each other and encourage and motivate them”, adds the organizer of the SolidariCourse for Québec-Lévis.
Just two days after the announcement of this initiative, the time slots of Rivière-du-Loup and were quickly filled. For Québec-Lévis, hours popular are going fast… But the SolidariCourse still looking for a valiant walkers and runners of the night.
The fundraising is also going well. Participants are invited to share the link of the online campaign to encourage their loved ones to give.
The interested organizations to start the movement in their area can contact the organizers by sending a private message via Facebook.
To register and for more information, please visit the page Facebook.
To donate to Moisson Québec, rendez-vous on the link of the fundraising campaign.
Marline Side takes care of the management of the SolidariCourse for Québec-Lévis
The Sun, Erick Labbé
Le Soleil