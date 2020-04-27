Some criminal lawyers argue for trial by jury despite the COVID-Q9
The canadian Press
CALGARY – A group of penologists canadians feared that one of the consequences of the crisis of the COVID-19 is the report of a large number of trials to be held in front of jury, to the detriment of the rights of the accused.
The president of the canadian Council of criminal Defence Lawyers, William Trudell, has found that in some provinces, including Ontario and Saskatchewan, the trial before the jury have already been postponed so that there is less congestion of the court after the pandemic COVID-19.
William Trudell and hope it will not take the habit of the accused may not be tried in front of their peers and that there will be encouragement to resume the trial before the jury. It is the fear that judicial authorities put before the trial in front of judges only by believing that they are more efficient and faster.
Already, Mary Moreau, chief judge of the Court of queen’s bench of Alberta, noted that in these difficult times, she wished that the Bar of the province is considering a reduction in the number of trials before the jury.
William Trudell doubt that such a request be welcomed by criminal lawyers canadian, the jury trial is a right of the accused persons.
For its part, is an activist for the rights of the jurors, Mark Farrant, of Toronto, has written a letter to the ministers of Justice of the countries to ask for an increase of the financial compensation paid to jurors and measures to ensure the social distancing between them.
Mr. Farrant is estimated that after the pandemic, the candidates for the jury will be indebted, unemployed and burdened with health problems, possibly. This would be in addition to the stress caused by the jury duty.
It is feared that the courts would find it difficult to find citizens that can perform the civic duty of jury duty.