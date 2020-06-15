Some gatherings of 50 people allowed inside since 22 June
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda
It will be possible to hold gatherings in interiors of up to 50 people as of June 22, in the places where a physical distance of 1.5 m between individuals from different families can be observed.
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the national Director of the Quebec public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, softens the rule of 2 metres in a public place, between adult individuals and / or families of the “bubble” is different.
According to Dr. Arruda, the epidemiological conditions existing in Quebec, it is now possible to hold rallies of this size in indoor places, especially in the classrooms of schools, colleges and universities, as well as theatres, cinema or other, where the minimum distance of 1.5 metres may be required between groups and individuals of different families. Even inside, wearing a mask may not be required.
Importantly, however, these gatherings should be sitting, in a context in which the assistance is to listen, and not participate in any discussion, singing, or prayer. Specific guidelines on places of worship will be announced later this week, said the department of public health.
The restaurants and bars are, however, excluded from this new measure, according to the spokesperson of public health, given the increased circulation and the context for discussion in these places of socialization.
“In restaurants, there of the traffic. People speak and that is when we talk about that one emits droplets, so it maintains the logic of 2 metres to the restaurants, ” insisted Dr. Arruda.
The minimum distance of 2 metres will remain the standard in access roads, traffic areas and queues for access to indoor spaces that can now accommodate up to 50 people. If the port covers face remains recommended in these traffic areas, it will not be in the rooms where will be able to place these new gatherings. Of strict hygiene measures, like hand washing and distancing, will need to be met in the washrooms of these public places.
The medical advisor strategic Directorate-general of public health of the ministry of health and social services, Dr. Richard Massé, has even suggested that the rallies interiors of up to 250 people could be allowed in the month of July, if the epidemiological conditions continued to improve.
Interestingly, the relaxation announced on Monday for the rallies interiors does not, however, apply to private places, since only combinations of a maximum of 10 persons are permitted in private residences. The distancing minimal is still highly recommended among groups of distinct families.
In all other cases to the outside and the inside, the rule of 2 meters remains in effect in Quebec, emphasized the spokesperson of the department of public health.
Change of course for the children
For children under the age of 16 years, the distance of 2 meters up to now imposed in classrooms, daycares or groups can be reduced to less than a meter in small isolated groups. The distance of 2 metres must be maintained with teachers and other stakeholders, and adults on-site.
Other details will follow.
