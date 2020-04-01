“Someone is lying”: the football fans in Belarus decided to boycott the matches due to coronavirus
Fans of “Neman” pointedly refused to visit the stadium, and their example was followed by fans of other clubs.
Fans of football club “Neman” from Grodno urged people not to attend matches of the championship of Belarus and stay home because of the pandemic, COVID-19.
The statement the fans, published sport.tut.by.
“We, the fans of FC “Neman”, I want to appeal to all active fans in the country. We realize that we are “someone is lying”, and due to the complex epidemiological situation in the country, we cease to attend home and away matches of our team. This decision is difficult, difficult for us to leave the team without support, but now the main thing – health of our citizens.
We encourage all the fan movement Belarus, this. Let’s stay at home, reduce the risks associated with the spread of the coronavirus, protect yourself and your loved ones”, – said in the appeal.
Also the fans have urged the football Federation of Belarus to stop the championship, which remains the only existing in Europe.
Later this initiative was joined by the fans of other leading clubs in the country.