Songbird, a turning to avoid
July 3, 2020 20h11
The canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — the union representing The actors in hollywood was asked Thursday to its members not to work on the next thriller pandemic Songbird, claiming that the filmmakers have not been transparent about the security measures we have in place and have not signed the appropriate agreements for the film, which is part of the first in production since the containment linked to the pandemic of COVID-19.
The actors have until now repeated at a distance for the film, produced by Michael Bay and directed by Adam Mason.
The sheet of pre-production of the film on the site IMDbPro.com indicates that it highlights, in particular, starring Demi Moore, Peter Stormare, and Craig Robinson. Its description goes as follows : “In a world post-pandemic, a virus is even more serious continues to mutate.”
But the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (SAG-AFTRA) has issued an order requiring its members not to work on the film, stating that the production company “had not concluded the process of signing”, and that working on the film could lead to disciplinary sanctions.
“The producers have not been transparent about their security protocols and it is something that we take obviously very seriously, said a spokesman for the SAG-AFTRA in a statement. In addition, as indicated in the order, the producers have not yet signed our agreement. We have no further comment.”
The film is part of the first to attempt to resume production after the long closure of the plates. The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has given the green light to the resumption of filming in the State since the 12 June, on the condition that strict restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus to be put in place.
Messages seeking comment production companies of the film and representatives of Michael Bay and Adam Mason have remained so far without answer.
One of the companies, Invisible Narrative, told “Deadline” : “We are actively working to solve this paperwork problem with the guild.”