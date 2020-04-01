Sony announced a new 4K and 8K TVs with support for Smart TV
Today in China, Sony introduced a new family of televisions have premium enabled Smart TV. In total, shows 5 models: Z8H, A8H, X9000H, X9500H and X8000H. They all have different diagonal and is aimed at a different audience.
The most advanced model today is Z8H – 8K-TV on the LED panel. It is available in versions with a diagonal of 75 inches (at the price of $7060) and 85-inch ($11295). The model will be available for sale April 26, but already now it is possible to pre-order and get the gift of a Sony headphone WH-1000XM3 noise canceling.
TV called A8H is the only one presented today the owner of a OLED-matrix with a resolution of 4K. The other three models have the usual LED panels with the same resolution. Otherwise the TV is quite similar in functionality. All models have support for features TRILUMOS, X-Reality Pro and X-Motion Clarity that will improve the final image. In addition, TVs has received the full support of Dolby Vision and Dolby Digital Panorama Sound.
As for hardware image processing, model Z8H, A8H and X9500H equipped with a chip Sony X1 Ultimate, and X9000H and X8000H easier Sony X1. All devices running Android Pie 9.0 installed on top of a proprietary shell from Sony.
As for positioning, Z8H designed for those who want to set up a home cinema of the highest quality, A8H – for those who are worried about their vision, X8000H with a high refresh rate to 120 Hz for gamers, and X9500H – for lovers of sports broadcasts.