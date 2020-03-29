Sony optimizes Internet traffic for download in PSN
To the extent that, as a growing number of Internet users remains at home and thus increase the load on the network, some companies engaged in the field of Internet technology and entertainment explore the various ways and approaches to ensure that any effective way to optimize Internet traffic for their devices, products and services. Here and Sony today announced that it intends to develop its newly-launched project on automatic automation speeds download games and applications from the PlayStation Store in Europe – now, similar changes will also affect the U.S. market.
In fact, this practice is pretty standard – the service of YouTube, for example, has launched a special algorithm that automatically reduces video quality when it is loaded on a standard, so that the user himself then put the desired him permission. All this allows not only to optimize the flow of Internet traffic, but also reduce the peaks of stress which has a beneficial effect on the overall stability of the network. As for Sony, then there is a context relates directly to download games and apps that can give some potentially problematic aspects, however, the company stated that the stability of the multiplayer associated game services is still a priority.
Simply users can deal with slightly lower figures for speed download games from the virtual PSN store, as more and more users starts to use this format download being on a long quarantine, but those reduced speed will not affect the gameplay.
Thus, the Japanese company continues to closely and actively monitor the balance and optimization of its network services, in an effort to give players a more seamless and great user experience. Network traffic has a really nuanced and technical in nature, but it seems that the specialists from Sony Entertainment do a good job with the task on a General network optimization.
