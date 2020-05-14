The United States has accused China of trying to steal their work on a vaccine, treatments or new screening tests.
Share
May 13, 2020 21h31
Share
Soon 300 000 people dead, Washington accuses Beijing of spying on its researchers
Charlotte Plantive
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Washington on Wednesday accused Beijing of trying to spy on its scientists dedicated to the fight against the new coronavirus, of which the balance sheet of death is approaching the threshold of 300 000 victims all over the planet.
The United States do not cease to ascribe to China the seriousness of the crisis, which, beyond its terrible human toll (4.3 million cases, more than 294 000 dead), has put to sleep the whole areas of the economy.
The world health Organization warned Wednesday that the virus could “never go away” and become one of those with which mankind must learn to live.
In the meantime, in a bid to revive tourism, one of the worst affected areas, the european Union has called on its members to reopen their internal borders. This has not prevented the market from collapsing, after a few reassuring u.s. monetary authorities.
The boss of the us central Bank, Jerome Powell, has warned that the damage of the pandemic on the world’s largest economy could be “sustainable” and that there should perhaps be further aid, in addition to about 2 900 billion of support already unlocked.
In the United States, the country most affected with more than 1 800 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday (more than 84 000 in total), even the health sector is paradoxically affected by the crisis: almost a million and a half people have lost their jobs since march, of which 135 000 in the hospitals, which have seen their revenues squeezed by the postponement of elective surgeries.