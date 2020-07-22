Soon the green light to the Boeing 737 MAX?
Photo: Darryl Dyck, The canadian Press
The FAA, which must give or not to give its green light to the delivery into service of the 737 MAX, guarantees to “continue to follow a certification process is robust”.
The Boeing 737 MAX is close on Tuesday of his return in the sky, the regulator of american aviation (FAA) announced that it would soon be public comment on a proposal to re-authorize the device, nailed to the ground for more than a year, and steal.
The aircraft was finished in early July a series of certification flights. The agency now expects to publish in the near future, “a notice on the “airworthiness” of the device, according to a press release published on Tuesday. “Consistent with our commitment to remain transparent [this manual] will be given 45 days for the public to comment on the changes “proposed” to mitigate the safety issues identified during the investigation which followed the accident of Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines “, adds the FAA.
The FAA, which must give or not to give its green light to the delivery into service of the 737 MAX, guarantees to ” continue to follow a certification process is robust “. If the publication of the record represents a ” milestone “, she says, it remains “several key steps” to take.
The FAA denies this regard to “advance” on the date on which it could give its agreement, and says it ” will take the time it takes to closely examine the work of Boeing “. It ” not raise the prohibition of theft when the security experts of the FAA will be certain that the aircraft meets the criteria of certification “, she says.
The FAA has itself been questioned during the investigations launched after the accident. The parliamentary democrats Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, president, respectively the Committee on transportation and subcommittee on aviation, House of representatives, in a letter on Monday evening, asked the agency to provide the results of a study carried out in 2019 on the culture of safety within it.
“We believe that the results of this survey will help the commission to fulfil its oversight role of the FAA and its efforts to improve the safety culture at the agency,” they write.