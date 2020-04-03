Sophie Brochu, first p.-d. g. Hydro-Québec
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Ms. Brochu, who enjoys an enviable reputation in the business community, has left the management of Énergir in the month of December in 2019, after a reign of 12 years.
Perceived as a candidate of the first rank for weeks, Sophie Brochu was selected Wednesday to succeed Éric Martel as president and chief executive officer of Hydro-Quebec, an announcement that comes at a time when the Crown corporation is located at the start of its strategic plan for 2020-2024.
“Quebec will be the very difficult period that we live in, and I am confident that with Ms. Brochu in his head, Hydro-Québec will play a central role in this recovery. His great knowledge of the energy sector will be a definite asset to the Quebec farm in North America, ” said the prime minister, François Legault. Ms. Brochu goes into service next Monday, the 6th of April.
Ms. Brochu began his term with a “great humility and a lot of enthusiasm,” she said. “In these times where the concept of public service takes on its full meaning, I agree, Hydro-Québec, thousands of men and women who are passionate about their craft and who are, more than ever, determined to innovate to help their customers, support their communities and participate in the economic rebound of Quebec. “The State-owned company has almost 20 000 employees.
At the announcement of his departure from Énergir, in October, Ms. Brochu had said that she believed that ” any organization will periodically need to a new look at its head to ensure ongoing momentum and it is this that motivates [its] decision.” She served on several boards of directors, including that of the ECB and the Bank of Montreal.
A well-known name
The name of Sophie Brochu has been circulating since last month, when Mr. Martel has announced his decision to leave Hydro-Quebec. The minister of Energy and natural Resources, Jonatan Julien, had said that she is ” someone who, by his profile, is very interesting. She knows well the energy sector, but there will be several other candidates that will be evaluated. We will wait for the recommendation of the board of directors “.
In general, the observers felt that the profile of the person chosen to succeed Mr. Martel was to mobilize the staff around the mission of Hydro-Québec’s knowing to jump on the various commercial opportunities in a context of decarbonisation of the economy. Even in 2016, when the departure of Thierry Vandal, the position had been offered to Ms. Brochu said to The Press on Wednesday. She was then chosen to finish some major projects at Gaz Métro.
As for Mr. Martel, it will return next Monday at Bombardier, which has completely re-focused on the niche market of business aircraft. It is precisely this division that he led when he was recruited for the position of p.-d. g. Hydro-Quebec in 2016. His reign was marked by the improvement in the level of customer satisfaction, but also by more sensitive, such as the wind project Apuiat.
For the next few years, the challenges of Hydro-Québec are multiple. With large surplus of energy for several years, the Crown corporation is trying by all means to conclude contracts of sale with the neighbors in Quebec, particularly in New England. The strategic plan 2020-2024 mentions that the Crown corporation must complete the la Romaine project, start the deliveries of electricity to the Massachusetts, to promote its technologies. Hydro-Quebec also wants to pass on his net income of approximately $ 2.9 billion today to 5.2 billion in 2030.
In terms of personnel, challenges are also present. The interim leader of the liberal Party of Québec, Pierre Arcand, has lifted last month the results of an internal survey fanned by the Union of professional engineers of Hydro-Québec. According to the union, ” just 52 % of employees believe senior management is concerned with the well-being of employees “. The person chosen should have qualities of a unifier, had pleaded Mr. Arcand.