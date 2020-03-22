Soslan Dzhanaev: “Surely Cherchesov is not the enemy itself, to cause the players on the principle of “I am Ossetian — Ossetian call”

Soslan Dzhanaev and Fedor Kudryashov / Photo: © RIA Novosti / Alexander vilf

The goalkeeper “Sochi” Soslan Dzhanaev has told about prospects of Russian national team.

Now we are waiting for a big tournament and everyone wants to get there, and I am no exception.

Have you heard questions in the press about why the top causes Gabulov, dzhanaeva? Probably top is not the enemy itself, to call fellow on the principle of “I am Ossetian — call only Ossetians”. Why not play 11 of the Ossetians in the team? Seriously, if this was said by authorities, I would understand this criticism. But when this person writes in the comments, sitting in my room, then it’s not worth paying attention to. There will always be critics, people who want to throw firewood into the fire, he says in the program “All for the Match!”

Recall that the 2020 European championship was postponed to the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus infection. The tournament will be held from 11 June to 11 July.

The next official match of the national team is scheduled for September 3 and will take place in the group stage of the League of Nations-2020/21 with Serbia.

