South africa: sale of alcohol allowed and the lifting of the curfew from the 1st of June

JOHANNESBURG — The president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday a series of measures effective from 1 June, in which the lifting of the curfew, the reopening of the majority of the business and the authorization of the sale of alcohol.
Secondary schools will re-open also, and the universities will be able to accommodate one-third of the students enrolled.
The public rallies will remain banned and some economic activities to high risk” areas such as restaurants, bars, and hair salons will remain closed, said Mr Ramaphosa in a speech to the nation.
Most businesses will resume their activities in the following “sanitary measures strict” and “rules of social distancing”, which in turn will promote the recovery of the economy at a standstill since the beginning of the containment enacted due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.
“Alcohol will not be sold for consumption at home under strict conditions, during specific days and at certain hours,” he said, adding that the sale of tobacco would be prohibited “because of the health risks of smoking”.
Of the 57 million South Africans live since march 27, under containment is strict is intended to contain the pandemic COVID-19, which has so far infected at least 22 583 people and killed 429.
The prohibition of alcohol sales, enacted at the beginning of the containment, aimed at preventing an escalation of violence and to reduce the pressure on emergency services.
The minister of police Bheki Cele has sparked controversy on Friday, attributing the decline in crime during the confinement “to be unable to obtain alcohol”.
Mr Cele has also stated that nearly a quarter of a million people (230 000), have been arrested for a violation of the rules of containment, for most of the offences related to the sale of alcohol and tobacco.
The main opposition party, the democratic Alliance (DA) has estimated that these measures of normalization involved “six weeks too late” and was surprised by the continued prohibition of the sale of tobacco “while the most smokers have not stopped and are buying their cigarettes in an illegal manner”.
Closed borders
The air traffic is blocked except for exemptions for some business travel. The borders remain closed.
The president Ramaphosa had eased for the first time the containment of the may 1, allowing the restart of some economic sectors.
The head of State spoke of a “differentiated approach” as from the 1st of June in seven locations identified as “outbreaks of the sars coronavirus”, including Pretoria, Johannesburg and Cape town.
“The list of households of the epidemic will be updated every two weeks, depending on the progression of the sars coronavirus”, he said.
Mr Ramaphosa has said that about 20 000 beds were in process of redevelopment for patients with COVID-19, and 27 country hospitals were under construction in the country.
Health experts predict that the peak of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the country will be reached between July and November, which may lead to the death of at least 40 000 people.