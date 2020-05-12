South korea: largest increase in contamination since one month
May 11, 2020
Updated on may 12, 2020 at 0h11
Agence France-Presse
SEOUL — South Korea reported Monday the largest number of cases of coronavirus since more than a month, including because of the occurrence of an outbreak of contamination in an area of the night life of Seoul.
A total of 35 new cases were recorded, involving a 10-909 the number of people with positive COVID-19, according to the Centers Korean control and disease prevention (KCDC).
Life was beginning to resume its course since last week, but this weekend in Seoul, the nearby province of Gyeonggi and the nearby city of Incheon have decreed the closure of clubs and bars, the authorities, dreading a second wave of contaminations.
In the course of the last 12 days, the country had recorded during the eight days of the balance sheets daily less than 10 new cases, most of them being persons from abroad.
The authorities have determined that 86 of the contaminated had a link with a new focus of contamination in relation with the night life, according to the KCDC.
The authorities first thought that the virus was transmitted by a 29-year old man tested positive after, in early may, an evening in five clubs and bars in Itaewon, one of the trendy neighborhoods of Seoul.
But the KCDC reported that the new home of the contamination could have multiple origins. The director of KCDC, Jeong Eun-kyeong said to the press that the people had attended different types of clubs” to “different dates”.
The health authorities are trying to trace “thousands of people” who attended these institutions of the nightlife, ” said prime minister Chung Sye-kyun.
The city authorities have called on all the people who made these last two weeks, in this area, to be tested, explained on a radio Park Won-soon, the mayor of the capital.
Daegu, the fourth largest city of the country which, in February, was the cradle of the epidemic, was also ordered Monday the closure of bars and night clubs.
This increase of the contamination comes as the country has eased Wednesday the measures of social distancing in effect since march.
South Korea was the end of February the second is the most affected country in the world by the coronavirus, after China, where it had appeared.
But the authorities have been able to control the situation by implementing an aggressive strategy of “tracing, testing and treatment” which has been the subject of much praise.
Public places such as museums and art galleries come to reopen and professional seasons of some of the most popular sports in the country, such as baseball and football, have also only just started, with weeks of delay due to the virus. Schools should re-open in the week.