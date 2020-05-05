South Korea will loosen up the measures of social distancing
Measures of social distancing are very strict and widely observed by the population have been put in place at the beginning of march in South Korea.
May 3, 2020 22h16
SEOUL — South Korea announced Sunday an easing, in the coming week, measures of social distancing, after the fall in the number of cases of new coronavirus in the country in the last few days.
As of Wednesday, “the gatherings and many events will be [again] permitted, on the condition that they put in place measures of disinfection “, announced on Sunday the prime minister Chung Sye-kyun during a meeting of the government.
Postponed because of the epidemic, the new season of competition in certain professional sports, including the baseball and soccer needs to start in the next few days. The meetings will take place behind closed doors.
The government should also announce this week the dates for the reopening of schools, which is expected to occur in mid-may, according to the news agency Yonhap.
South Korea is one of the first countries where the epidemic spread rapidly, after China, where it has appeared.
Many events, concerts, matches had been cancelled or postponed, museums closed, and religious services banned.
South Korea has recorded 13 new cases of contamination Sunday, bringing the total to 10 793, according to the Centers Korean control of the disease.
Since the appearance in mid-February the first case of a disease COVID-19 in the country, about 250 people died.
South Korea seems to have managed to contain the epidemic after an extensive screening campaign and of the identification of persons who have been in contact with carriers of the disease.