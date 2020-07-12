Spain : 200 000 inhabitants reconfinés in Catalonia
The region, which must be reconfiner is located around the town of Lerida, located inland, several hundred kilometres of beaches, great tourist attractions of the Catalan coast.
12 July 2020 14: 21
Emmanuelle Michel
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — For the first time since the end of the confinement in Spain, more than 200 000 people will be reconfinées at home, in an area of Catalonia (north-east), in order to fight against a strong rebound in the event of a COVID-19.
The area in question is located around the town of Lerida, located inland, several hundred kilometres of beaches, great tourist attractions of the Catalan coast.
“The population will stay home” from midnight, has announced the regional manager of Health Alba Yards during a press conference.
The area in question, with more than 200 000 inhabitants, had already been isolated from the rest of Catalonia last Saturday, while local hospitals were close to saturation.
This is the first time since the end of the confinement on 21 June that such a decision is made in Spain.
As in the containment of extremely strict imposed in mid-march, the people living in this area will have the right to leave their homes mostly to go to work, get medical care or buy food.
Are also prohibited meetings of more than ten people.
After a drastic decrease in the number of cases and deaths in one of the countries in Europe most affected by the pandemic, with more than 28 400 people dead, several dozens of new homes are assets in Spain.
The area of Lleida is one of those which are of most concern to the authorities.
According to the authorities, this hotbed of contagion is tied to the movement of seasonal agricultural workers who are involved in the fruit harvest in the north of Spain.
Mask mandatory
The isolation of the area declared last weekend led to “a decline in the rate of contagion”, that is to say, the number of people that it infects, on average, a person positive to the virus, said Ms Verges.
But the number of new cases has continued to increase, and most importantly, the positive cases represent 35% of the number of tests performed, “very above the rest of Catalonia”, (5% to 9%), she pointed out.
In the outskirts of Barcelona, the great city of l’hospitalet de Llobregat has also seen a jump in the number of cases grew from 31 to 107 in a week, according to the town hall.
Other homes are located in Galicia (north-west), where 70 000 people do not have the right to get out of an isolated area, as well as in the basque Country in the town of Ordizia.
In these two regions stood precisely on Sunday, the first regional elections since the beginning of the pandemic, with enhanced measures of hygiene and safety.
Voters with the COVID-19 did not have the right to take part in the election, or about 420 voters out of a total of nearly 4.5 million people called on to renew the regional parliaments, according to local authorities.
Voters, hidden, exhibited away their identity card, rather than give it to the assessors to wearing gloves, according to images broadcast by the public television.
In this context, the rebound of the epidemic, several regions have decided to strengthen the mandatory wearing of the mask.
Its port is already mandatory in the whole of Spain in closed public spaces and on public roads, when it is not possible to maintain a safety distance of a meter and a half with other people.
But Catalonia has decided on Thursday to impose it at any time, even when the safety distance can be complied with, except at the beach and when doing the sport.
The archipelago of the Balearic islands will strengthen him, also wearing a mask from Monday, with the same exceptions, and other regions are doing, such as Andalusia (in the south) and the Aragon (north).