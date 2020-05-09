Spain: déconfinement delayed in Madrid and Barcelona
Very progressive, the plan déconfinement of Spain, one of the countries most bereaved by the pandemic coronavirus, must be spread until the end of June.
8 may 2020
Spain: déconfinement delayed in Madrid and Barcelona
MADRID — Madrid and Barcelona, the two largest Spanish cities, will not pass away Monday at the new stage of the déconfinement unlike in other regions where the terraces will be able to re-open and people gather with their loved ones, announced on Friday that the government.
The department of Health announced Friday evening that half of the approximately 47 million Spaniards would enter the new phase of the déconfinement from Monday.
But the Madrid region, the most affected in the country with a third of the 26 299 deaths were recorded in total, has been excluded, in spite of the request of the regional government to be able to déconfiner more.
“We felt that it was not appropriate to proceed to the next phase (…) This is not a race”, said the minister of Health Salvador Illa, who will review the situation in a week.
A large part of Catalonia (north-east), the second region most affected by the epidemic, including the regional capital Barcelona, will also have to wait but in this case, the regional government had not sought to advance in the déconfinement.
Some parts of the region of Valencia (east), Andalusia (south) and the central regions of Castile and Leon and Castile-la-Mancha, will also have to wait.
In contrast, other areas of the country such as the cities of Seville or Bilbao will spend Monday in the new phase of the déconfinement which provides for the approval of family reunions or friendly get-togethers for up to ten people and travel to the interior provinces.
In addition, small businesses will be able to receive the clients, but without previous appointment, as it was the case since Monday, while the terraces of the bars and restaurants will re-open with a reduced capacity. The hotels will also be able to re-open but the common areas remain inaccessible.
Since the implementation of a very strict confinement on 14 march, Spain has considerably slowed down the expansion of the epidemic, which has already been 26 299 dead and nearly 223 000 confirmed cases, according to the latest balance sheet.
The number of deaths has slightly rebounded in the last 24 hours, to 229 against 214 the previous day. The daily number of deaths in recent days has revolved around 200, far from the peak of 950 registered at the beginning of April.