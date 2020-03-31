Spain held a meeting of the clubs in the Examples, which decided the fate of the championship
Spain held a teleconference of the heads of the 42 clubs Examples and Sekudny together with the President of the championship , Javier Tebas, said
According to the source, the President made it clear to clubs that he intends to finish the season as soon as possible, in the summer, despite the difficult situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the country. This option is a priority for leadership Examples.
Note that not all clubs agree with the position of Thebes and is so optimistic.
Peter Prikhodko.