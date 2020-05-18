Spain : less than 100 died of the coronavirus in 24 hours for the first time in two months
Spain launched last Monday in a half of the country a déconfinement into three phases which must be spread until the end of the month of June.
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — Spain has recorded Sunday, 87 died of the coronavirus in 24 hours, passing under the bar of 100 deaths for the first time in two months, on the eve of an enlargement of the déconfinement including Madrid and Barcelona are excluded.
“We are for the first time in a long time under the 100, which is a good news”, has welcomed Sunday the director of the Centre for health emergencies, Fernando Simon. At the height of the epidemic, 950 deaths daily were recorded at the beginning of April.
Spain remains one of the most affected countries in the world by the pandemic that there was a total of 27 650 deaths, according to the balance sheet of the ministry of Health published Sunday. More than 231 000 cases confirmed by PCR tests have been recorded.
According to Dr. Simon, Spain, where the containment has been very strict, is “very close […] to have put an end to the” transmission between people thanks to the “efforts” of the population.
But “the risk of a second wave remains very important”, he warned.
Mask mandatory
This is why the government wants to “strengthen the compulsory character of the use of the mask,” said the minister of Health Salvador Illa, so that its port is already mandatory in public transport. A decree will be published “in the coming days,” he said.
Spain launched last Monday in a half of the country a déconfinement into three phases which must be spread until the end of the month of June. The first phase of the déconfinement provides, in particular, the re-opening of the terraces of bars and restaurants as well as the authorization of family meetings or between friends, to a maximum of 10 people.
In order to avoid the importation of new cases during this period, entries into the country by air or sea are limited, since Friday, to Spanish, to residents in Spain or in certain specific cases. Any person arriving in the country is subject more to a quarantine of 14 days.
Madrid and Barcelona always confined
With the agreement given by the government to the déconfinement of new provinces on Monday, about 70 % of Spaniards will be déconfinés.
But in the face of the fear of a rebound in contagion, the region of Madrid, a large part of the neighbouring region of Castile and Leon, as well as the agglomeration of Barcelona, the areas most affected by the pandemic, will still be confined next week.
However, the government has decided to relax the measures allowing small businesses to open without appointment, but the executive of the right of the region of Madrid and the city council have denounced the decision as “political”.
And for the past several days, demonstrations against the government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez were held each evening in an upscale district of the capital. A movement imitated this weekend, in other areas of Madrid or in the city of Salamanca (Castile and Leon).
While the applause to acknowledge the work of the care staff have decreased in intensity since the Spanish are allowed to go out, a call to mobilize for “the last applause” on Sunday was launched on the social networks and will be met at the doors of many hospitals.