Spain offers a virtual tour along the Royal trail
Glass balcony, suspension bridge, observation deck Mirador de las Cambutas, water viaduct and many of the attractions of the Royal path (Caminito del Rey), located in Andalusia, you can virtually “visit” thanks to the tour El tour 360º del Caminito del Rey. To do this, go to the following link. Virtual tour on the five-year anniversary of the opening of this impressive route.
The tour can be “to go” on-screen driving arrows or choosing specific attractions of the route in the pop-up list. Every object you can see on the photo in 360º and view the detailed information about it and watch the video.
The authors say that a spherical high definition photos you can enjoy from your computer screen and mobile devices, said Spain Russian. Also the tour gives the opportunity to experiment with virtual reality. The project is the result of joint work of the Delegation for the environment, domestic tourism and climate change, companies of tourism and planning of the Costa del Sol and the territorial information service of the Council of Malaga.