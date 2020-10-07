The second wave of the pandemic is making itself felt in various parts of the European country. Concern about the situation in nursing homes, an area where the highest number of fatalities from the coronavirus was registered in the first stage of the virus.

The numbers of deaths from covid-19 in Spain skyrocket, despite the health policies that have been applied in that country. Yesterday 261 deaths were reported in 24 hours , which is a record since the second wave of the pandemic began .

In addition , about 12,000 new infections were reported , just over 4,000 in a single day, of which 43% correspond to the Madrid region, where there was a strong rebound compared to Monday.

More and more patients arrive at the intensive care unit of the Torrejón de Ardoz hospital. However, the head of Internal Medicine clarified that the situation is under control.

“Right now, we have a controlled situation, with a number of patients higher than usual at this time, but taking care of what needs to be attended to,” said Dr. María José García Navarro.

The health authorities of Madrid assure that there is a trend towards a reduction in cases and hospitalizations , but the Spanish Government questioned this reassuring message. Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread throughout the Spanish geography and the situation in nursing homes is once again worrying ( in Tarragona, a nursing home accumulates more than a hundred positive cases).

To the mobility restrictions imposed on the Spanish capital and ten other municipalities in the region, yesterday were added those applied in the cities of León and Palencia , in the autonomous community of Castilla y León.