Spain: Sanchez wants to extend the state of emergency for a month
The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced to want to extend the state of emergency for “about a month”.
16 may 2020 11: 34
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced to want to extend the state of emergency for “about a month” so that it lasts until the end of the déconfinement by stages in the country.
During a televised speech, Mr. Sanchez has once again called on the Spaniards to approach the déconfinement “with the greatest caution”. “The virus is not gone and his threat is very real,” he insisted, stating that without the containment, the virus would able to infect 30 of the 47 million Spaniards and kill 300 000 people.
Already extended several times, the state of emergency would end on may 24.
The new extension should be “the last” and “last until the end of the déconfinement” that must be spread until the end of June, he said.
Declared on march 14, the state of emergency has allowed the government to regain control of skills in a country with a very decentralized and limit the movement of persons in a sub-the most stringent in the world.
This new extension must be approved by the Chamber of deputies where the government is a minority and where the right-wing opposition refused to vote the last.
Spain, one of the most affected countries in the world by the pandemic, with more than 27 000 people dead, was launched last Monday its déconfinement by phases in the half of the country.
With the agreement given by the government to the déconfinement of new provinces on Monday, about 70% of Spaniards have begun their déconfinement next week.
The first phase of déconfinement provides, in particular, the re-opening of the terraces of bars and restaurants as well as the authorization of family meetings or between friends, to a maximum of ten people.
In the Face of the fear of a rebound in contagion, the region of Madrid, a large part of the neighbouring region of Castile and Leon, as well as the agglomeration of Barcelona are going to continue to be confined. However, the government has decided to relax the measures allowing small businesses to open without an appointment.
The right-wing government of the region of Madrid and the city council have denounced the decision as “political”.
According to the last balance-sheet published Saturday, 102 people have died in 24 hours of the Covid-19 in Spain, the lowest figure in the last two months, bringing the number of deaths to 27 563. The number of cases confirmed by PCR testing exceeds him 230 000.
In the Face of calls to stimulate the economy and in particular tourism, which weighs 12% of GDP, the Spanish head of government stressed the importance of overcoming once and for all the health emergency”.
“If we rush, we could put in danger the international credit that we’ve put decades to conquer”, he said.
It has not excluded appeal to the lines of credit that could be released by the european stability Mechanism (ESM). “If the Spanish government needs to use, he will use them”, he said.