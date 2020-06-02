Spain: the déconfinement ahead with the reopening of the Guggenheim museum
June 1, 2020
Updated at 15: 15
MADRID — The Guggenheim museum of Bilbao, became Monday, the first major museum to reopen its doors in Spain, where the déconfinement now allows 70 % of the population to enjoy the beaches and restaurants.
Famous for the sinuous curves of its building designed by architect Frank Gehry, the new Guggenheim located in the basque Country (north), reopened on Monday with reduced hours, said the museum on its website.
All the museums of Spain had closed mid-march after the establishment of a containment of the most stringent in the country one of the most bereaved in the world by the pandemic COVID-19 with more than 27 000 people dead.
With the slowdown of the epidemic, Spain had begun several weeks ago a déconfinement by phases and differs according to the regions, that the head of government Pedro Sanchez hopes to see completed on the 1st of July.
This déconfinement allows museums to re-open their doors with a turnout reduced to 30 % or 50 % of their capacity, in the usual way. But in Madrid, the two most visited museums in the country, the Prado and the Reina Sofia, the don will re-open that Saturday.
With the entry on Monday of the new provinces in the second phase of the déconfinement, 70 % of Spaniards are now in this phase, which allows the opening of the beaches for bathing rooms or restaurants who could not open their terraces in phase 1.
Phase 2 also permits the opening of cinemas, theatres and shopping centres, always with a turnout reduced.
But Madrid and Barcelona, the cities most affected by the epidemic, are still in phase 1, in which they were the last to enter last Monday with a large portion of the central region of Castile and León.
This phase 1 allows the opening of the terraces, small shops, libraries and hotels, but without the common parts.
The more advanced of the small islands of the archipelagos of the Canary and Balearic islands are the entries for Monday in the third and final phase, which allows the opening of the counters of bars, casinos or recreational areas such as zoos.