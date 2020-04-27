Spain : the vein of walls of separation in the bars
The transparent walls of Manuel Gil allow you to isolate, for example, a table of four people or smaller and can be disassembled to separate some of the customers sitting at the same table.
April 26, 2020 10h17
Share
Spain : the vein of walls of separation in the bars
Álvaro Villalobos
Agence France-Presse
Share
LEGANÉS — Spain, countless bars are to the center of the social life. And Manuel Gil has embarked on a “business” that he hopes to be the bearer : the transparent walls isolating the clients in order to avoid any contagion.
“A country trapped and eventually die of hunger,” says this entrepreneur of 50 years, which hopes to take advantage of the reopening of the institutions, whose date has not been set in the third country the most grief-stricken of the world, subject to containment is strict since mid-march.
“We get used to everything in life. We will need to change our way of going out” to dinner or a drink, adds this specialist in the renovation of bars and restaurants in presenting to the AFP pilot project in a bakery equipped with eight tables for customers and owned by his brother in Leganes, in the suburbs of Madrid.
Its transparent walls allow you to isolate, for example, a table of four people or smaller and can be disassembled to separate some of the customers sitting at the same table.
“Any restaurant or bar that has eight or 10 tables can spend 700 or 800 euros (1069 or $ 1221 $ to renovate his restaurant and reopen. Anyone in this country can not bear to have a closed trade for six, seven months or even a year”, does he want to believe.
In anticipation of the conditions laid down by the government, it has not yet launched the manufacture of its walls, but assured that his plant will be able to provide customers across the country in “less a week”.
The employers ‘ organisation representing the hospitality industry has rejected so far the installation of such walls, because the government has not given any statement in this sense and, as it considers that the undertakings could not afford the cost.
Thermal imaging cameras
It advocates, however, the limitation of the attendance of the establishments with a minimum distance between the tables and the provision of gel hydro-alcoholic at the entrance as well as the control of the temperature of the customers.
Another bonanza for Pedro Zamorano, director of the company Cámaras Covid that participates in the pilot project of Manuel Gil.
This business leader explains to the AFP have started to import from China there is “less than a month” thermal imaging cameras for which it has ordered 12 500 units for a price ranging from 1150 to more than 20 000 euros (1755 to $ 30 529 $).
Very sensitive, such a camera detects a feverish person, but also sounds at the approach of a warm drink. And the problem, it is by definition incapable of detecting a human carrying the virus but asymptomatic.
But no matter, Sheila Giraldo, employee of the bakery, said they feel “better protected” by the presence of the camera and sees the walls as a lesser evil “as the people come and get rid of the fear,” get out of the house.
In Spain, the hospitality industry represents more than 300 000 companies and 1.7 million jobs. The sector, which weighs 6.2% of GDP, according to the employers ‘ organisation, fears the deletion of 270 000 jobs and the closure of 15 % of the institutions if the reopening takes place at the end of the first half.