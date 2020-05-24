Spain will be more open to tourism, the coronavirus is sweeping Latin America
Brazil has registered a total of 21 048 death, which places him in sixth position at the global level.
May 23, 2020 8: 45 am
Updated at 19h34
Emmanuelle Michel
Agence France-Presse
Michel Moutot
Agence France-Presse
MADRID — is Particularly affected by the pandemic, Spain on Saturday announced its reopening this summer to foreign tourists and the resumption of his football championship, new signs of a willingness to return to normalcy in Europe as the epicentre of the disease has shifted to Latin America.
Europe, where more than two million cases are reported and more than 173,000 people died, has continued his slow return to normal, and increased precautions for fear of a resurgence.
“The worst is over”, assured the prime minister of spain Pedro Sanchez, “we have overcome the great wave of the pandemic,” who has done more than 28,000 deaths in the country.
Madrid and Barcelona – the two main foci of contagion in Spain – will be able to begin to turn the déconfinement. The championship of soccer and its global stars will resume in the week of June 8, said the prime minister.
Especially, he announced that foreign tourists could come back in July, an announcement is crucial for the second tourist destination in the world.
Other tourist country, Italy will reopen its borders on June 3, and in the meantime re-opens gradually its historical sites or cultural.
In the region of Rome, the beaches have been reopened and they were hundreds, Saturday morning, soaking up the sun in Fregene, on the coast of the Lazio region.
“I was in so much haste, the sea-me missed so much… Breathe a little iodine, to put the feet in the sand, in the water, eat a small dish of spaghetti ! It is enough for me,” smiles Arianna Tucci, an inhabitant of Rome.
Also very dependent on tourism, Cyprus will reopen its airports for commercial flights from a score of countries from the 9th of June.
Here, too, the beaches have been reopened. “The people are nice, the water is good, the weather is good, everything is going well,” says theAFP Georgios, a young sports coach to Larnaca. “We are there, we spend good time […] we take our precautions.”
Conversely, London has imposed a quarantine of 14 days for travelers arriving from abroad, including those from France, leading Paris to threaten a “measure of reciprocity”.
In France, the fifth country in the world in number of deaths (28 289), the religious ceremonies resumed on Saturday, with the usual precautions. The decrease in the number of patients that continued in the country.
In Germany, as in Spain, thousands of people demonstrated again on Saturday against the containment measures required, which they consider to be too stringent and detrimental to the freedoms.
“Social isolation is required”
For the world Health Organization (WHO), the South America is now a “new epicenter” of the pandemic. The WHO has pointed to Friday the finger at the increase in the number of cases “in many south american countries, especially Brazil, a country that “clearly the most affected at this stage”.
For the third time in four days, the brazilian ministry of Health announced on Friday that a balance of deaths per day greater than a thousand deaths.
Brazil has registered a total of 21 048 death, which places him in sixth position at the global level. With a total of 330 890 contamination of which 20 803 in the last 24 hours, it has now replaced Russia (326 488) in the second position to the balance of the number of cases reported.
Peru, however, the first country in Latin America to have enacted restrictions, also worth to stop the progression of the virus has continued to spread including in the food markets and banks remained open, in favor of a fragile health system, an informal economy and endemic poverty.
The peruvian president Martin Vizcarra has extended Friday until June 30, the containment in force since march 16, and “social isolation, compulsory”.
The country regrets more than 3100 people dead and more than 110 000 cases of contamination since the 6 march.
With numbers very likely under-assessed, the pandemic has officially hit over 5.2 million people in the world. She has made at least 339 758 deaths since its appearance in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources on Saturday at 16: 50 GMT.
“Strategic success majeure”
In the United States, the countries counting the most cases (over 1.6 million) and more deaths in the world (at least 96 479 dead), the flags were put at half-mast until Sunday, to honor the victims.
In spite of these balances to be high, the 50 u.s. States have started a déconfinement partial and progressive.
To emphasize his desire to see things return to normal as quickly as possible, the president, Donald Trump has gone to play golf on Saturday for the first time since the 8 march, in his club of Virginia, near Washington.
In Indonesia, the largest muslim country in the world, the authorities have banned the traditional travel across the country for Eid el Fitr, which marks the end of ramadan, and many people are turning to smugglers and fake certificates to join, however, their loved ones.
In Aghanistan, where the number of cases is increasing, stringent containment measures have also been enacted for the Eid, especially in the capital Kabul, the epicentre of the disease in the country.
The cradle of the epidemic, which appeared in the city of Wuhan (center), China on Saturday announced not to have identified any new contamination for the first time since January, less than 24 hours after being praised as’a success major strategic” in its “response to the COVID-19” at the opening of the plenary session of the national people’s Assembly (ANP), grand annual mass of communist power.