Spat between Axl Rose and an american minister on the pandemic
Axl Rose during its passage in Quebec in 2013.
May 7, 2020 14h01
WASHINGTON — a Visibly tucked up against the management of the pandemic by the government of Donald Trump, the singer of the hard rock band Guns N’ Roses Axl Rose slammed on Twitter the minister of Finance, which he curtly replied.
In a country where the political spectacle is still healthy, it is Axl Rose, musician-top-color 58-year-old, who set fire to the powder on Twitter Wednesday evening.
“It’s official! Though one could think so far of Steve Mnuchin, this is officially an asshole”, has gently launched the native of Indiana, which has about 1.2 million subscribers on the network.
The Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin has defended a few hours later in the night.
“What have you done recently for your country?” he asked the rocker accompanied by error his message of the flag of Liberia, which resembles that of the United States.
Still standing despite the hour advanced, the colorful Axl Rose did not miss the opportunity to get a second salvo: “The time for me, I had not understood that we hoped to emulate the economic model of Liberia.
“Unlike this government, I am not responsible for the death of more than 70 000 people and unlike you, I do not deal with government responsibility and does not go to the tv telling Americans to travel to the United States during a pandemic”, he still tancé.
Steven Mnuchin is not gone further in the exchange, merely to correct his initial response, placing this time the good star-spangled banner.