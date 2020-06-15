Spill at a pumping station of the Trans Mountain
Photo: Darryl Dick, The canadian Press
Trans Mountain says that the spill is limited to the land belonging to the company. The oil was recovered, and it will be disposed of at approved facilities.
Trans Mountain believes that 1195 barrels of light crude spilled due to a leak in its pumping station to pipeline in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
An investigation is underway.
The company belonging to the Crown, has told press that the cause of the spill appears to be related to a failed connection on a piece of pipe of 2.5 centimeters.
The statement indicates that the pipeline is expected to restart on Sunday after a follow-up of security protocols.
According to the company, there was no indication of a risk to the public or the community.
The pipeline was closed early Saturday when an alarm has been raised about the spill at this station, not far from the u.s. border.