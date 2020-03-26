Spouse Julia Sanina touched by the network joint photos 11 years ago

The picture shows 18-year-old singer and 24-year-old musician resting on the sea

Well-known Ukrainian producer, music video Director and guitarist of the Ukrainian rock-group “The Hardkiss” Valery bebko published archival photos with Yulia Sanina.

The picture shows the couple posing on the beach and a gentle hug.

“It was the case. 11 years ago. She’s 18, he’s 24 #family #bebkofamily”, – has signed a joint photo Valery.

Fans of the group “The Hardkiss” could not restrain his emotions and fell asleep photos comments: “so Much tenderness in one photo”; “photo Dear, you look amazing”; “Joy!”; “I love you!”; “Bunnies”; “Oh, what a beauty..”; “You Guys are SUPPER!”.