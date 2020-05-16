Spray the disinfectant in the streets is ineffective, says WHO
Photo: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi Agence France-Presse
A police officer dressed in protective gear pours disinfectant, Sri Lanka. The world health Organization warned Saturday that this practice is not effective.
Spray or fumigate with disinfectant in the streets, as some countries do, does not remove the new coronavirus, and poses a risk to the health, has on Saturday warned the world health Organization (WHO).
“The spraying or fumigation of exterior spaces, such as streets or markets, is not recommended to kill the virus COVID-19 or other pathogens, as disinfectant is inactivated by the dirt,” says the WHO in a document on cleaning and disinfection of surfaces in the framework of the response to the new coronavirus.
“Even in the absence of organic matter, it is unlikely that the chemical spray covers properly all the surfaces for the duration of the contact time needed to inactivate pathogens,” adds the, WHO.
And to add : “In addition, the streets and sidewalks are not considered reservoirs of infection of the COVID-19 “. Not to mention, continuing the organization, that ” spray disinfectants, even outdoors, can be hazardous to human health.”
The WHO points out, moreover, that “it is in no case recommended to spray disinfectants on people “because” it could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce the ability of an infected person to spread the virus through droplets or by contact.”
Spray chlorine or other toxic chemicals on people can cause, wishes to recall the WHO, an irritation of the eyes and of the skin, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects.
In the interiors, the routine application of disinfectants to surfaces by spraying or fumigation is not recommended by the WHO.
“If disinfectants are to be applied, it should be done with a cloth or a wipe soaked with disinfectant, recommends the WHO.
The virus SARS-CoV-2, to the origin of the pandemic that has claimed more than 300 000 deaths in the world since its emergence in late December in China, can settle on surfaces and objects, but currently no precise information is available on the length of time during which the virus remains infectious on various surfaces.
Studies have shown that the virus could remain there for several days on several types of surfaces. However, these runtimes are only theoretical, as recorded in the experimental conditions, emphasizes the WHO.