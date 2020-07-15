Squads health in the Gaspé peninsula to counter the coronavirus
Carleton-sur-Mer, in Gaspésie
Share
July 15, 2020 8h36
Share
Squads health in the Gaspé peninsula to counter the coronavirus
The canadian Press
GASPÉ – The arrival in the Gaspé peninsula of thousands of visitors to summer has prompted the regional authorities of public health to deploy squads health to introduce measures to counter the transmission of the coronavirus.
These teams begin this week their interventions to Carleton-sur-Mer, in Haute-Gaspésie and the Côte-de-Gaspé in order to cover the whole territory of gaspésie.
The integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Gaspésie, which has delegated these squads on the field, says that a close collaboration has been established with the cities and municipalities are particularly popular with tourists.
Teams of about a dozen contributors per city or municipality will be hard at work each day, from 12 h to 20 h, until at least the middle of next month. Distributions of masks must also take place.
Trailers screening without an appointment will be blitzing the sectors busiest in the Gaspé peninsula.
The first trailer for mobile is available in Pierced as of this Wednesday. It is located on the site of the former Motel Flynn, on route 132.
The population of Percé is about 3200 people, but summer tourism causes a lot of traffic is exceptional in the small municipality.
As of the date of last Monday, there were 193 cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine.