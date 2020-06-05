St. Catharines honors Neil Peart
The city of St. Catharines, Ontario will honour the memory of Neil Peart (by 2015).
5 June 2020 16: 56
Victoria Ahearn
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The city of St. Catharines, Ontario, has named a pavilion in honor of the late drummer of Rush Neil Peart and is considering other ways to honor his legacy.
The percussionist of renown, who passed away in January at the age of 67 years, was born in Hamilton and grew up in St. Catharines.
He was the main lyricist of Rush, and has co-written the song of 1975 of the group of progressive rock Lakeside Park in honor of the region.
Earlier this year, the city in southern Ontario, has asked for submissions for a name for the pavilion at Lakeside Park in the community of Port Dalhousie.
The submissions were reduced to two finalists — Neil Peart, as well as Lakeside Park Pavilion.
A public vote has obtained a majority for the flag Neil Peart to Lakeside Park, and the city council has approved the selection earlier this week.
“It’s one of ours who has been successful on the world stage,” said councillor Port Dalhousie Bruce Williamson during a telephone interview.
“For percussionists, drummers, he is a great icon. For those of us in Port Dalhousie and St. Catharines, there’s a lot of pride about his accomplishments.”
The City stated that it had consulted the family Peart during the naming process of the pavilion, which includes a carousel, a beach and other attractions.
A committee was formed to find ways to honor more Neil Peart, with ideas such as a plaque or a statue in bronze representing in action, said Mr. Williamson.
The committee will be composed of municipal councillors and members of the public.
“Various people are proposing to support financially some sort of recognition for him,” said Mr. Williamson.
Neil Peart is considered one of the greatest drummers of all time.
In the song Lakeside Park, he wrote about the young summer nights in the region, with “rides laughing”, the mood lights and “bright stars”.
Neil Peart died on the 7th of January, Santa Monica, California, after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.