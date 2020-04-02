Stabbing in the station building of Berdychiv regarded as attempted murder
Drunk local nearly killed the neighbor in the stairwell.
To eight years of imprisonment Berdichevsky district court sentenced local resident, tripling the stabbing in the building of the railway station.
Previously had problems with the law the man in the middle of March last year quarreled with the neighbor in the stairwell on the station platform. There was a quarrel after joint drinking of alcohol. Snatching a kitchen knife, the defendant chased the victim, who decided to hide inside the station building. Right outside the Windows of the ticket office neighbor found the victim and stabbed him in the chest, abdomen, lower back and leg. Then quietly walked out of the building and scored a “102”. The police, the offender said that he would wait for them at home, noting the address.
In court his guilt the defendant acknowledged partially, intending to get the most loyal punishment. However, the court was not convinced.