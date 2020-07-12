Stalking of Martin Carpentier: one expert questioned the presence of volunteers
“The more you get to volunteer a case as the one which runs the sector of Saint-Apollinaire to find Martin Carpentier, the more you come in the disorder,” said Paul Laplante, the former head of the Squad Wolverine-Québec.
Share
July 12, 2020 11h58
Updated at 16h11
Share
Stalking of Martin Carpentier: one expert questioned the presence of volunteers
The canadian Press
Even if they are trained in search and rescue, the former police officer of the Sûreté du Québec Paul Laplante serious reservations about the presence of volunteers to participate in a man hunt.
“The more you get to volunteer a case as the one which runs the sector of Saint-Apollinaire to find Martin Carpentier, the more you come in the disorder. Is it that a volunteer is entitled to look for a fugitive? Not at all. In addition, if the suspect is armed, the death may be waiting for you. A volunteer is good when you are looking for a lost child or person of alzheimer’s disease. In addition, little or not trained and not supervised, they will contaminate the crime scene,” said Paul Laplante, the former head of the Squad Wolverine-Québec.
“Nobody should improvise avenger without the supervision of the police forces. A man-hunt, this is not a place to play the hero,” insisted the investigator’s elite.
Recall that the suspect had been involved in a collision on the 8th of July on the highway 20 Is at the height of km 288 to Saint-Apollinaire. A few moments before the collision, he was with the two girls. All three were wanted in connection to an Amber alert triggered on Thursday afternoon, which ended after the discovery of the bodies of the children. At the time of writing these lines, Martin Carpentier is always actively sought by the police.
Any person who found Martin Carpentier is asked not to attempt to intervene and communicate with the 911. In addition, any information that might allow the tracing can be communicated, confidentially, to the Central criminal information of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.
By Stéphane Lévesque, an Initiative of journalism-local, L’hebdo Journal