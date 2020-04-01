Stallone will shoot a film about the career of Klitschko brothers
The tape can be released in cinemas in April next year.
A famous actor, Director and producer Sylvester Stallone will shoot a film, which will be devoted to the career of Ukrainian boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko.
The tape will be called “Brothers legend,” and Stallone will work with the project as Director and screenwriter. Shooting should begin in the fall, and the film is scheduled to release in April 2021.
It is worth noting that Stallone has long been in friendly relations with the Ukrainian Boxing legends. The brothers were coproducers of the musical “rocky,” which was dedicated to the history of the first film of the legendary Saga of rocky Balboa.
Stallone repeatedly called for the fighting Ukrainians. He was seen in 2009, the year in Los Angeles for the fight with Vitali American Chris Arreola, and in 2012-m in Hamburg on the opposition of Vladimir with the pole Mariusz Vach.
In 2011, already had to make a documentary about the Klitschko brothers, who created the German Director Sebastian Denhardt. The tape was shown in several European countries and in the United States.
Vladimir Klitschko, who retired in 2017, the year, has a cameo role in several movies. Vitali Klitschko is currently the mayor of Kiev.