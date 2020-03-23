Stanislav Cherchesov: “Contacted by Cheryshev as soon as I learned that they have in the team someone is ill”

Stanislav Cherchesov / Photo: Julia Puchinsky and Vasily Ponomarev / Sportbox.ru

Coach Stanislav Cherchesov has told about the communication with the players of the national team during a pause in the football competition.

— March gathering there. For the coaching staff this is important because the last time we met in November. Pause large, I would like to have a full collection with good games. But it did not, so we should wait for the resumption of the championship. After an outage, the players will be another form. We need to keep our finger on the pulse.

Last week I spoke with Cheryshev and Kudryashov. Denis got in touch as soon as I learned that they have in the team someone is sick. It is in good condition, practicing yourself as you can. Kudryashov same. With Golovin and with Smolov I wasn’t talking. Russian players try to maintain contact, but to say it is nothing special, because if there is contact, you need to talk about certain things to be effective. And so, just call… Wrote Artem Dzyuba, he was recognized as the best player in the RPL, is also a good sign.

To think about the Euro will not. The only thing we know, we have an extra year of training. Now he’s announced a target date for the resumption of the national championship, then you need to prepare.

I watched the matches of the championship of Belarus. But not one football man alive. The main thing — to survive the situation and come out of it stronger, — said Cherchesov in the air “Match TV”.

Recall that the 2020 European championship was postponed to the summer of 2021 due to coronavirus infection. The tournament will be held from 11 June to 11 July.

The next official match of the national team is scheduled for September 3 and will take place in the group stage of the League of Nations-2020/21 with Serbia.

