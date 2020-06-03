Stanley cup : it does not matter to Canadians as the games take place in the country [VIDEO]
Jim Bronskill
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — All indications are that hockey fans can cheer on their favorite team of the NHL this summer, but Canadians collectively demonstrate a certain indifference as to the possibility that the games of the Stanley Cup are happening in their city.
Less than a quarter of those who participated in a recent survey said that it was very important that a canadian city is the host of some games of the playoffs.
The survey conducted on the Web, conducted by survey firm Leger, and the Association for canadian studies, has revealed that 47 % of respondents felt it was not important that we drop the puck in an amphitheatre of canada.
The NHL plans to return to his season 2019-2020, interrupted in march by the pandemic of COVID-19, with games played in two major cities.
Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto are among the 10 possible sites, but the mandatory quarantine of 14 days imposed in Canada for persons entering the country remains in force, and could scuttle the prospect of the return of hockey north of the 49th parallel.
Asked at his press conference as to whether a canadian city could host matches in the playoffs of the NHL, the prime minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that it is still too early to be fixed.
“The three cities are interested to host the players and NHL games. But we know that, first and foremost, we must ensure that we protect our communities and our citizens.
The canadian Press
“I know that discussions are underway between the public health Agency, our government and the NHL, but it is too early to say that it will be the final answer. We understand that this is something that many people would like. But we need to ensure we do the right things to protect all Canadians.”
Little enthusiasm
The survey was conducted from may 29 to 31, with 1536 Canadians and 1002 Americans, aged 18 years or older, who were selected at random from an online panel.
Given that the surveys from the panels for the Internet are not random samples, we cannot calculate the margin of error.
The survey firm indicates that using data from the 2016 census, the results have been statistically weighted according to age, sex, native language, region, level of education and presence of children in the household to ensure a sample representative of the population.
The issue of hockey for the canadian respondents, revealed that 24 % of respondents felt it was very important for a canadian city to host the games, while 20 % responded that it was important enough.
Thirty-five percent said that this was not at all important, 12 % felt it was very important and nine percent did not know.
The fact that the NHL does not allow the presence of spectators in the stands during playoff games because of the COVID-19 “has probably cooled by a few respondents,” said the executive vice-president of Léger, Christian Bourque.