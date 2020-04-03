Star of the TV series “the vampire Diaries” Matthew Davis first became a father
The actor had a daughter.
Popular actor Matthew Davis, better known for roles in the TV series “the vampire Diaries” and “legally Blonde” for the first time became a father.
His wife Kylie Casiano gave birth to a daughter. About this star told on his Twitter page.
“Ripley Nightingale Davis. She was born March 31 at 21:51. 3 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes and beautiful face of her mother. Thank you all for your love and support. I hope the baby won’t inherit my dyslexia”, wrote the proud father.
Note, Matthew Davies and Kylie Casiano were married on 23 December 2018. The wedding ceremony took place spontaneously. The actor made a sweetheart offer while shopping in the supermarket, but they signed a few hours later at the Mall.