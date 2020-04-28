Stars of the opera are calling for the support of the lyric art
Katarina Dalayman and Jonas Kaufmann in Parsifal at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, in 2013. The tenor has launched an appeal for aid for the lyrical art.
27 April 2020 19h48
Share
Stars of the opera are calling for the support of the lyric art
AFP
Agence France-Presse
Share
PARIS — Two world stars of opera, Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier, urged Monday the public to support this art as “fragile” in the face of the “disaster” of the theatres closed because of the COVID-19, in a petition published Monday.
Mr. Kaufmann, regarded as the greatest tenor of his generation, and Mr. Tézier, French baritone of international renown, have called on the public to sign this petition change.org to provide “fundamental support to the present and the future of the operatic world, and, beyond, to all the professions in the performing arts, which is seriously threatened”.
Link to the petition
They have asked him to express his “adherence to the idea of a society where the beautiful and the culture should not disappear, and that Europe has the duty to perpetuate the most beautiful legacies of his own civilization: “the Art”.
The petition also notes that the multiple opera productions broadcast currently on television, and platforms free of charge “are only an expedient in the face of the magnitude of the disaster that represents the cancellation in the series, without compensation, of all contracts artistic”.
“The lyric art is intrinsic to these “boards” that two millennia have not worn, and the digitization of current, for comforting as it is, is not, in spite of this, as a substitute beautiful in an emotion fragile. We, artists, are fragile, the opera is fragile ”
—
Jonas Kaufmann and Ludovic Tézier
Around the world, opera companies, theatres and concert halls muzzled by the coronavirus until further order, and always in the blur as to re-call the governments and the public to help.
While grants cultural were already in decline in recent years in several european countries, the scenes are more afraid of cuts in public assistance, post-epidemic. Added to this is the question of whether, in September, the audience of opera and theatre will be at the rendez-vous.
In the United States, where public subsidies to culture are almost non-existent, many theatres and opera houses are facing an existential threat. The most important opera house in u.s., the Metropolitan Opera, accuses him only of losses of the order of 60 million dollars due to cancellations.
Saturday, the house was organized a gala virtual with forty opera singers confined to around the world, including Mr. Kaufmann.