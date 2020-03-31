Started assembling low-cost “clone” Nissan X-Trail
Concerns Nissan and Dongfeng started the mass Assembly of the new SUV under the brand name Venucia. This model has acquired the name Venucia Star. Beginning of implementation of the novelties planned for the end of April.
SUV Venucia Star (Xing) was a debut model with a hundred percent on a modular platform VSA, developed by experts from the Nissan brand from China. Car got multi-link suspension in the rear, transverse Assembly, the presence of all-wheel drive system and hybrid motors. The base of the cross will be one of the three versions of the “trolley” – VSA-L, intended for medium and heavy machines, equipped with internal combustion engines. Almost all the technical solutions used to build Venucia Star, taken from the Nissan X-Trail. The size of the cars from China can be compared with the donor model from Japan and has reached a width of 1 905 millimeters, a length of 4 691 mm and height of 1 706 mm. the wheelbase is 2 756 mm.
The use of inexpensive materials will affect that the interior of the Venucia Star stands high comfort. For example, for a passenger first row his seat was equipped with a retractable footrest, and the rear seatback can be tilted back to the position “lying”. On the dashboard is a screen of 12.3 inches and a big vertical touchscreen multimedia system 15.6 inches. It is noteworthy that the “multimedia” got the option of voice control, due to which the owner of the car can adjust the climate control, as well as to activate the electric seats of the first row or blinds glass roof.
In the engine compartment Venucia Star is a soft-hybrid MHEV unit (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle), which includes a-liter turbocharged engine with a displacement of 190 “horses” and the battery at 48 volts. Compact starter-generator assists the engine of internal combustion in the beginning of the movement, and the dropping of the speed gives the electrical power to the onboard network.
The price tags on novelty at the moment is still not voiced.