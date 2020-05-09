Starting the season without a prize in the lobster
In 2019, the price in the beginning of the season was about 7.25 per pound and it has been characterized by an average of $ 6.75 after the season finished. A price of $ 4.50 beginning of the first landings, on Monday or Tuesday, would mean a decrease of 38 % compared to last year.
CARLETON — It has happened in the past that the season for lobster starts in Quebec without a clear idea of the price that will get fishermen, but probably never like in 2020. The fishermen and the buyers generally have an idea of price, 50 cents per pound near, but not in 2020.
This year, because of the crisis caused by the COVID-19, the margin for error is virtually at just a few dollars almost, two, or three, according to the preliminary discussions held a few hours before the kickoff of the season of lobster in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. This will kick off Saturday morning.
“I don’t see anything in the top 5 per pound, warns Raymond Sheehan, president of the company E. Gagnon et Fils, Sainte-Thérèse-de-Gaspé, the largest buyer of lobster in the Gaspé peninsula. He started his 37th season as the buyer of lobster.
He approached the lobster harvesters to ensure a price of $ 4 per book up to the end of the season, in ten weeks, but “the fishermen prefer to rely on the joint plan of Îles-de-la-Madeleine,” he adds.
Adopted by the lobster harvesters in the gaspé peninsula for a few years to follow the trend given by the Islanders, this plan gives the fishermen a fraction of the price paid by the market; it is calculated using an equation determined in advance.
In 2019, the price in the beginning of the season was about 7.25 per pound and it has been characterized by an average of $ 6.75 after the season finished. For example, a price of $ 4.50 beginning of the first landings, on Monday or Tuesday, would mean a decrease of 38 % compared to last year. In addition, nothing would ensure that the average price of the year will be near $4.50.
A good two weeks
In fact, Raymond Sheehan expects to two weeks acceptable for the markets, live lobster, the force of the crustacean gaspésien et madelinot, and then a sharp fall from the beginning of June.
“Our lobster will be the only one on the market for the first week at least, and it will take almost another week before the lobster from New Brunswick and Prince Edward island, where the fishing begins on the 15th of may, reaches the markets. As long as the Sea will not open the fishery, it’s going to surf a little, but I have fears for after,” said Raymond Sheehan.
Buyers of the New Brunswick and Prince Edward island will impose daily limits by vessel of 500 and 300 pounds, respectively. “The big problem in New Brunswick, it is the prime minister of the [Blaine] Higgs has blocked the entry of 2000 foreign workers in the factories. It limits their processing capacity. Also, the three major buyers in the Maritimes have a value in inventory unsold for $ 180 million because the cruise companies and hotels have stopped to buy lobster,” said Mr. Sheehan.
Unlike the crab, the north american market of lobster is characterized by sales largely carried out in hotels, restaurants and institutions, rather than in the fish markets.
In Quebec, a market small enough to the north american level, the situation is different. “Retail sales are very good, in the supermarkets and fishmongers. It is slower in the supermarkets, because of the waiting time from the distance,” says Mr. Sheehan.
The lobster boat O’neil Cloutier, director of the Regroupement des pêcheurs professionnels du sud de la Gaspésie, has no “sort of idea” of the price as the lobster will get in the beginning of the season. “We are trying to make out the programs of the federal,” he said, in reference to obtaining compensation for the lobster if the season was to be marked by very low prices, and the need to build the Québec of quotas by boat as in the Maritimes.
In 2019, the landings in quebec lobster totaled $ 9547 metric tonnes and a landed value of 140,2 million $, of which $ 131 million in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and the Gaspé peninsula. Quebec is still considered a small player compared to the maritime provinces.