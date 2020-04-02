State Department: US has purchased medical equipment in Russia
The spokesman explained that the United States had bought from Russia for medical supplies and equipped, delivered on Wednesday in new York the Russian transport aircraft.
In the statement a press-the Secretary of the Department of state Morgan Ortagus says: “In the footsteps of a telephone conversation on March 30 between President trump and President Putin, the United States agreed to purchase from Russia the necessary medical equipment, including ventilators”. The statement stressed that in the past, both countries provided each other with humanitarian aid in crisis situations and intend to do so in the future. The statement says nothing about the volume of purchases and their cost.
Two days earlier, Donald trump announced that he had agreed with Vladimir Putin about the delivery of Russian medical equipment in the United States. In the American press the statement passed almost unnoticed at the time, as the Russian press wrote about the fact that this equipment is a gift from Russia to the United States. Earlier Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov, responding to a question from a Russian journalist, has called allegations that Russia is supplying medical equipment, Italy, trying to achieve political gain “cynical and immoral”.