State of emergency in Lviv oblast: the shell hit the courtyard of a private house

April 2, 2020

ЧП на Львовщине: снаряд угодил во двор частного дома

In the Lviv region artillery shell fell in the yard of a house. The accident happened close to the ground for exercises of the military, located in Yavoriv district.

The territory of the residential houses of the village Vereshchytsia fell a heavy shell presumably from the Grad MLRS. The incident occurred at 17:00 on 2 April. It also became known that as a result of hit of a shell no one was hurt, as it did not explode only by a lucky chance.

On this fact police checks and finds out how a large artillery shell landed in the village. As a result of the incident, the residents of this house are shocked and don’t know how it happened.

In the Lviv region, a shell fell in the yard Photo: Explorer

