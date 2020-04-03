State of emergency in Lviv oblast: the shell hit the courtyard of a private house
April 2, 2020 | News | No Comments|
In the Lviv region artillery shell fell in the yard of a house. The accident happened close to the ground for exercises of the military, located in Yavoriv district.
The territory of the residential houses of the village Vereshchytsia fell a heavy shell presumably from the Grad MLRS. The incident occurred at 17:00 on 2 April. It also became known that as a result of hit of a shell no one was hurt, as it did not explode only by a lucky chance.
On this fact police checks and finds out how a large artillery shell landed in the village. As a result of the incident, the residents of this house are shocked and don’t know how it happened.
In the Lviv region, a shell fell in the yard Photo: Explorer
Popular articles now