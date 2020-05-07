State of emergency is maintained until at least may 11 at Montreal
The decision is applicable to the entire territory of the agglomeration of Montreal, which includes the city and 15 other municipalities on the island of Montreal.
The executive committee of the City of Montreal announced Thursday the renewal of the state of emergency until 11 may.
The state of emergency had been decreed by the City of Montreal on the 27th of march before being extended a few times due to the crisis of the COVID-19.
The state of emergency gives the authorities exceptional powers to deal with the pandemic, including by encouraging the mobilization of material and human resources required to fight to the COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the death toll from the pandemic of sars coronavirus in Quebec has increased to 2510 dead. There were 34 327 confirmed infections, of which 17 442 infections in the region of Montreal.