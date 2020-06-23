Share
22 June 2020
Updated at 17h54
State of the Quebec situation: no new deaths [VIDEO]
The canadian Press
The pandemic of sars coronavirus has made no new victim in Quebec over the past 24 hours, announced on Monday that the government of the province.
The balance sheet remains 5417 victims.
There are 54 835 confirmed cases in the province, or 69 more than the day before.
The number of patients hospitalized fell from 1, 520, while 57 people were in the intensive care unit, which is four less than Sunday.
Only fifteen new infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 057.
The balance sheet was of 5750 cases in Laval and 7750 in the Montérégie region.