State of the situation in Quebec : 43 new deaths
The most recent data reported 181 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 53 666.
June 12, 2020 11h32
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The pandemic of sars coronavirus has made 21 new victims in Quebec in the last 24 hours. By adding the 22 deaths that occurred before June 4, the balance sheet reached 5148 dead, was it announced on Friday.
Thirty-one people were hospitalized, making a total of 840, and there were seven of less intensive care, or 107.
Eighty-two infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 557. There were 5656 cases in Laval and 7511 in the Montérégie region.
The situation was stable everywhere else in the province.
The other developments of the day
On Friday, the date of the maturity of the military mission in the CHSLD du Québec, the government Legault was still in discussions with Ottawa for the rest of the things.
Ontario is entering the second phase of its déconfinement Friday. Most of the regions outside the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area can now revive other business activities. The terraces of restaurants, hair salons and swimming pools in particular have received the green light to reopen their doors.