State of the situation : seven new deaths in Quebec

État de la situation : sept nouveaux décès au Québec

État de la situation : sept nouveaux décès au Québec

June 23, 2020 11h41

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to seven loss of life in Quebec, for a total of 5424 persons who died, was it announced on Tuesday.

There were 54 884 confirmed cases in the province, 49 more than the day before.

The number of in-patients was up by five, at 515, while there were 56 people in the intensive care, one less than Monday.

Seventeen new infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 074.

The balance sheet was of 5754 cases in Laval, up four, and 7756 in the Montérégie region, up six.

Le Soleil

