State of the situation : seven new deaths in Quebec
June 23, 2020 | News | No Comments|
June 23, 2020 11h41
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has increased to seven loss of life in Quebec, for a total of 5424 persons who died, was it announced on Tuesday.
There were 54 884 confirmed cases in the province, 49 more than the day before.
The number of in-patients was up by five, at 515, while there were 56 people in the intensive care, one less than Monday.
Seventeen new infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 27 074.
The balance sheet was of 5754 cases in Laval, up four, and 7756 in the Montérégie region, up six.