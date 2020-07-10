STATES, acknowledges having paid a fee to the mother and the brother of Trudeau
To 28 appearances at events being held in 2016 (photo) and 2020, Margaret Trudeau has affected about 250 000 $.
July 9, 2020 16h23
Updated at 19h38
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — members of the family of the prime minister Justin Trudeau have already been paid for by STATES, recognized the charitable organization, on Thursday.
It had been chosen by the federal government to manage a program of fellowships of $ 900 million, aimed at encouraging students to volunteer. The agreement was cancelled last week because of the controversy on the links between Mr. Trudeau and the charity of Toronto as well as its for-profit, ME to WE.
STATES said to have paid approximately $ 250,000 to the mother of the prime minister, Margaret 28 appearances at events associated with the organization from 2016 to 2020.
The brother of Mr. Trudeau, Alexandre, himself, has received $ 32,000 for eight events. The organization which represents them as speakers and has received additional commissions.
And Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of the prime minister, received for her share 1400 $ in 2012 for a single appearance, before Justin Trudeau was elected.
Most of the payments came from the component-for-profit organization, which sponsors the charitable component, said STATES.
“Justin Trudeau has never been paid by US or ME to WE for speech or any other issue,” stressed the agency.
Mr. Trudeau is now the subject of an investigation by the ethics commissioner regarding allegations of potential conflict of interest when the government has assigned the sole-source contract to UNITED.
The prime minister admitted that he had not recused himself when the council of ministers has approved the agreement.
He maintained that it is the public service “non-partisan” who had recommended the award of the contract to UNITED. A spokesman for the minister, Alex Wellstead, said Thursday that “people close to the prime minister are involved in various organizations and held many personal causes of their own.”
“What is important to remember here, is that it is a question of a charitable organization that supports the students. The canadian Stock market for the volunteering student is used to give opportunities to young people so that they can contribute to their community, and not for the profit of any other,” added Mr. Wellstead.
The news has pushed the opposition parties.
If the member for Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie and deputy leader of the NDP, Aleandre Boulerice, has spoken of a “lack of judgment”, the leader of the Bloc québécois Yves-François Blanchet, has asked Mr. Trudeau to withdraw temporarily from his duties.
“The nature of the allegations, the importance of the sums, the gross appearance of conflict of interest and the possibility of investigations to character a criminal, so that it is impossible that the prime minister continues to exercise its function,-t-he stressed. The context does not allow a request for resignation, we are in the midst of a pandemic. Temporarily, the prime minister of Canada must take a step aside, withdraw, and entrusted the command of the State to the vice prime minister 1/8Chrystia Freeland3/8.”
According to Mr. Blanchet, a prime minister, “has an obligation to be above suspicion 1/8et3/8 this would not be the first time that Mr. Trudeau fails miserably with the test of probity”.
For his part, the spokesperson for the conservative in the field of ethics, Michael Barrett, called for the immediate convocation of the Parliament so that the light can be made in this folder. “All the documents relating to the contract must be made public. Each Cabinet minister should say whether he knew or not that the family of the prime minister has a financial relationship with the organization UNITED when they approved this important contract. Canadians deserve answers, and the prime minister and his government must be held accountable”, he said via press release.