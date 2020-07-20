STATES: Trudeau absent from the Commons while the questions abound
The questions were mounting the benches of the opposition with regard to the case UNITED to the House of commons, Monday, while Justin Trudeau was absent.
20 July 2020 17h23
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The prime minister Justin Trudeau was shining by his absence in the House of commons, on Monday as questions were mounting the benches of the opposition on the case of UNITED (“WE Charity”, in English).
In turn, conservatives, bloquistes, and new democrats took the floor during the question period to ask who had approved a contract of $ 900 million, without a tender procedure, that STATES establish a program of volunteer student.
Since then, it has been reported that both members of the family of Mr. Trudeau as his Finance minister, Bill Morneau, had received honoraria from the organization. The two men excused themselves in order to not be disqualified from discussions of the cabinet.
“It’s either corruption or incompetence. Which one is it?” was launched the leader of the conservative Party, Andrew Scheer, the Commons on Monday.
“This is none of the two,” replied the vice-first minister, asked by chrystia Freeland, the delegate for answer in the absence of the prime minister, who had taken a day “personal” according to his public calendar.
The minister Bardish Chagger continued to hammer, during the question period, that it is a high-ranking official who had recommended STATES to administer this program and that it had accepted the recommendation.
But caught up in the turmoil, the federal government and STATES have announced earlier this month that they had put an end to this agreement.
Since then, the ethics commissioner has confirmed that it will investigate to determine if MESSRS. Trudeau and Morneau have violated the law, and a federal committee receives witnesses to shed light on the granting of this contract.
As they have since a few days, the bloquistes have claimed that Mr. Trudeau is giving up her place to Ms. Freeland, the time that the commissioner shed light on this matter.
The member Rhéal Fortin asked why the prime minister had “kept silent”, according to him, on the fact that his mother Margaret Trudeau and his brother Alexandre Trudeau had received tens of thousands of dollars of the united STATES.
“He has forgotten this detail, or he hoped that it wouldn’t? (…) Why have you tried to hide the truth, if not because he knew that its decisions were ethically indefensible?” has launched Mr. Fortin.
The deputy leader of the NDP, Alexandre Boulerice, noted that the fact that Mr. Trudeau is under investigation by the commissioner of ethics for the third time, and argued that liberals are “blind” in terms of ethics.
“How is it that it is the young people and students who must pay the price of the irresistible desire of the liberals to give gifts to their little friends?” he lamented.
The agenda of the prime minister indicates that he will be present in the Commons during question period on Tuesday.
C-20 adopted soon
Bill C-20, which aims to extend the wage subsidy program, grant a special benefit to people with disabilities and extend certain deadlines for cases before the courts, should be adopted in the Commons on Tuesday.
This is what was stated by the government house leader, Pablo Rodriguez, who said that the C-20 will then be sent to the Senate.
The bill provides that the wage subsidy program be extended until 21 November, with the possibility to extend it until 31 December, and its criteria should be relaxed so that businesses can reopen and hire workers even if the country is always hit by the pandemic COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Scheer said he was the new formula for the wage subsidy is too complicated. He said that his party will attempt to convince the government to simplify the process for employers who already have enough on the arm, in his opinion.
In its original version, the program covered 75 % of wages, up to a maximum of $ 847, for the eligible businesses and non-profit organizations that had experienced a drop in income of at least 30 %.
The new formula provides for using modulated according to the decrease of revenues due to the pandemic, and the companies most affected would receive an additional amount of money.
“You need a degree (diploma) in mathematics to understand”, has criticized Mr. Scheer, at a press conference in Ottawa Monday morning.
“We understand that it can come with a administrative complexity a bit higher, but nothing that will prevent the companies to go ahead and go for this assistance, which is critical,” said for his part the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet.
The Bloc québécois had already indicated his support for the bill, thus giving the liberals a majority for a rapid adoption in the House of commons.
Mr. Blanchet said that the bill was not perfect, but overall, he believes that this is an improvement compared to the previous bill which had been rejected by all opposition parties last month.
The New democratic Party is overjoyed that the new draft law does not contain provisions to punish the evaders, the Provision of canadian emergency.