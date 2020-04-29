Station to rule by decree and the monitoring of mass, warns the League of rights and freedoms
The president of the League of rights and freedoms, Christian Nadeau, is also a professor of political philosophy at the University of Montreal.
28 April 2020 13h34
Updated at 17: 58
Station to rule by decree and the monitoring of mass, warns the League of rights and freedoms
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
While the scenarios déconfinement are made public, the League of rights and freedoms (LDL) calls on the government of Quebec to resist the appeal of governance by decree, as well as the monitoring of mass.
Experts working in the League have made such warnings during a press conference held by video conference on Tuesday morning.
According to the president of the LDL, Christian Nadeau, professor of political philosophy at the University of Montreal, the governance by decree is too opaque and does not take into account that in the opinion of a small number of people.
Since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19, six decrees and 26 ministerial orders have been used by the quebec government.
Democracy and the rule of law is greatly abused these days, slice and Mr. Nadeau.
“The rule of law means the existence of a minimum of guard dogs against the arbitrary, involving discussions, consultations, and monitoring of government actions. Yet it is these same guard dogs that there is a reference in their niche during a public health crisis, at a time when it would be needed the most”, he laments.
Despite the urgency of the situation, there is a way to inject more democracy into the process, adds Me Lucie Lamarche, vice-president of the LDL and professor of legal sciences at the Université du Québec à Montréal.
About Alexandra Stone, an expert in advocacy and vice-chair of the LDL, it deems that the government Legault discusses the health crisis today as a matter of public safety rather than as a public health issue.
Quebecers are rather disciplined, she said, and have largely respected the containment measures prescribed.
She is concerned about the implementation of surveillance technologies and mass that would limit the right of citizens to move freely and rallies, not to mention the violation of their privacy.
Most of the deaths occurred in NURSING homes, where the residents go out little or not at all, she said; strengthen the surveillance of the general population would not have changed anything.
What is important, rather it is the improvement in urgent health-care system, warns her.
The decision to make such surveillance of citizens cannot be taken without democratic debate, insists his side to Me Lamarche.
Also, she very much hope that the social rights of citizens – the right to health, to education, to adequate housing, among others – will be part of the equation of the recovery of Quebec.
Because this health crisis has revealed the great day of old social problems that have never been resolved. The social rights of Quebecers have been damaged with the austerity of the last few years, ” she said.
The League of rights and freedoms (LDL) is a non-profit organization, independent and non-partisan, civil society and quebecker affiliate of the international Federation for human rights. It argues in favour of the defence and promotion of all human rights recognized by the international Charter of human rights.