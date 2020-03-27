#STAYATHOME: Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov
March 27, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
Marie Claire encourages everyone to be conscious in this difficult time for the world! Together with famous people, we remind how important it is to isolate themselves, to avoid becoming a victim COVID-19 and not to endanger others.
Today Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, prima and Prime National Opera, people’s artist of Ukraine, talk about their voluntary isolation after a two week honeymoon in Thailand, they were forced to stop due to the closure of borders.