#STAYATHOME: Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov

| March 27, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Marie Claire encourages everyone to be conscious in this difficult time for the world! Together with famous people, we remind how important it is to isolate themselves, to avoid becoming a victim COVID-19 and not to endanger others.

#STAYATHOME: Екатерина Кухар и Александр Стоянов

archive of the press service

Today Kateryna Kuhar and Alexander Stoyanov, prima and Prime National Opera, people’s artist of Ukraine, talk about their voluntary isolation after a two week honeymoon in Thailand, they were forced to stop due to the closure of borders.

