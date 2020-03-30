Steam changed the system of automatic updates, to avoid overloading the home network on the background of the pandemic
During the quarantine, most gamers use Steam, and therefore often update their games – it could overload the home network. To help users avoid unnecessary loads on the Internet, Valve has changed the system automatically updates and gave some advice.
From now on, immediately will only update the games that you have launched in the last three days. Automatic updates of the other entertainment planned for “the next off-peak period local time” – this weeks update is extended for another few days.
Of course, any game will be updated immediately if you choose to include. Also to start or pause optional updates through the section “Manage uploads”.
In addition, the company reminds that you can control a number of settings:
- To schedule automatic updates to the game have not started to upgrade at the wrong time.
- Leave the game on the drive, but no longer load the auto-update for it.
- Limit download speed in Steam, which will help to reduce the load on the network connection and bandwidth, if you want to reduce network traffic in your area.
- Move rarely run games from SSD to HDD. It is faster for you and better for bandwidth than to delete the game and reinstall it later.